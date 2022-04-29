NASCAR revamps $1 million All-Star Race with major format change

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NASCAR All-Star race is retuning to Texas Motor Speedway for the second year in a row this May, but it's going to be very different from last year's event.

Instead of six rounds, the 125-lap main event will be split into four. The first three will be 25 laps each and the fourth 50 laps with a winner-take-all $1 million prize on the line.

The winner of the first round will start the final round on pole position as long as he finishes 15th or better in rounds two and three. The round two winner will start second in the final if he finishes 15th or better in round three, and the third round winner will start third.

The fourth starting position in the final will be determined by a pit stop competition that takes place between stages two and three, with the winner required to finish 15th or better in round three to hold the spot. There's also a new qualifying format in place that includes head-to-head knockout rounds.

The first round consists of single-car, single-lap runs in reverse order of the season standings before the race. The fastest eight drivers them move on to a one-on-one elimination bracket that starts in pit lane, where the teams must complete a four-tire change before the cars take off with no speed limit and complete one lap of the track.

All-Star winners and season champions competing full time this season get automatic entry to the All-Star Race, as do Cup Series race winners from 2021 and 2022, but other drivers can earn a spot through the NASCAR Open earlier in the day.

The 50 lap race is broken into three rounds of 20, 20 and 10 laps, with the winner of each moving on to the All-Star Race along with the winner of a fan vote.

The drivers who have clinched a spot in the All-Star Race so far are: AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr., and Bubba Wallace.

The All-Star Race broadcast is scheduled for May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.