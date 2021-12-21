Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR is killing 550 hp cars for 2022

Next Gen Cup Series cars will have 670 hp at most tracks

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The NASCAR season-opening Clash race will be held on a temporary track built in the L.A. Coliseum in 2022. The exhibition race features around 20 of the top drivers.

NASCAR is giving the fans what they've been asking for.

NASCAR tested several configurations at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After several days testing the all-new Next Gen Cup Series car at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week, NASCAR has decided to use 670 hp cars with 4-inch, low-downforce spoilers at every track next year other than the super speedways.

The move eliminates the 550 horsepower package recently used at most intermediate-length tracks, which has often been criticized for not delivering exciting racing.

The all-new car uses a version of the current engine.

This means the same setup will be used for short tracks, road courses and intermediates, while the Daytona and Atlanta superspeedways will continue to feature lower power "plate" setups.

The redesign goes far beyon the power and aerodynamics, however. Among the changes are independent rear suspensions, sequential 5-speed gear boxes, and larger wheels and with wider tires.

"I’m a racer and will race anything/anytime. This #NextGen car for @NASCAR is an incredible opportunity for drivers to be drivers. Car is new school and old school at the same time," 23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch said.

NASCAR tested the 670 hp package at Bowman Gray Stadium to see how it will perform on the quarter-mile track being built inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

"So the bottom line of all this, and you’ll hear this from the drivers is that this package with the Next Gen car puts it back in the drivers’ hands and we’re excited about what that will do in 2022, for sure," NASCAR's chief racing development officer Steve O'Donnell said.

Atlanta may be added to the superspeedway list after tests are conducted on the track, which is being redesigned with steeply banked turns.

The Next Gen car will make its debut at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum the weekend of Febuary 5-6 on a temporary track being built inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

