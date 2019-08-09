Most-frequently stolen cars list finds crooks like muscle cars ... a lot

Well, they do make good getaway cars.

The Dodge Charger Hemi and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat took the top spots on the Highway Loss Data Institute’s (HLDI) most-frequently stolen car list for the 2016-2018 model years. The V8-powered muscle cars were five times more likely to be stolen than the average model.

The Dodge brothers were followed by the Infiniti QX50, Infiniti QX80 and GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab, while the rest of the top 20 was dominated by pickup trucks, SUVs and performance cars. All told, six Dodge models were represented on the list.

On the other end of it, the rear-wheel-drive BMW 3-Series sedan barely registered as the least-stolen car with just one theft reported during the period looked at, despite it accounting for about half of 3-Series sales, according to BMW. Second and third from the bottom were the all-wheel-drive versions of the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, which HDLI said was likely due to their need to be plugged into a charger, which is often located inside of a secure garage.

One vehicle that fell from the top 20 was the Cadillac Escalade, which was previously one of the most-stolen vehicles, which led to it being equipped with several new security enhancements in 2015.

Should you keep an extra eye on your vehicle? Here’s the full top 20:

Dodge Charger HEMI

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

Infiniti Q50 4-door

Infiniti QX80

GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab

Dodge Challenger

Nissan Maxima Midsize 4-door car

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab

Chrysler 300 4WD

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4-door long-wheelbase 4WD

Dodge Charger 4WD

Dodge Durango 4WD

Land Rover Range Rover

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab 4WD

Dodge Charger Large 4-door car

Nissan Titan crew cab short bed

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab 4WD

Audi A7 4WD

Infiniti QX80 4WD