Most-frequently stolen cars list finds crooks like muscle cars ... a lot
Well, they do make good getaway cars.
The Dodge Charger Hemi and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat took the top spots on the Highway Loss Data Institute’s (HLDI) most-frequently stolen car list for the 2016-2018 model years. The V8-powered muscle cars were five times more likely to be stolen than the average model.
The Dodge brothers were followed by the Infiniti QX50, Infiniti QX80 and GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab, while the rest of the top 20 was dominated by pickup trucks, SUVs and performance cars. All told, six Dodge models were represented on the list.
On the other end of it, the rear-wheel-drive BMW 3-Series sedan barely registered as the least-stolen car with just one theft reported during the period looked at, despite it accounting for about half of 3-Series sales, according to BMW. Second and third from the bottom were the all-wheel-drive versions of the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, which HDLI said was likely due to their need to be plugged into a charger, which is often located inside of a secure garage.
One vehicle that fell from the top 20 was the Cadillac Escalade, which was previously one of the most-stolen vehicles, which led to it being equipped with several new security enhancements in 2015.
Should you keep an extra eye on your vehicle? Here’s the full top 20:
Dodge Charger HEMI
Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
Infiniti Q50 4-door
Infiniti QX80
GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab
Dodge Challenger
Nissan Maxima Midsize 4-door car
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab
Chrysler 300 4WD
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4-door long-wheelbase 4WD
Dodge Charger 4WD
Dodge Durango 4WD
Land Rover Range Rover
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab 4WD
Dodge Charger Large 4-door car
Nissan Titan crew cab short bed
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab 4WD
Audi A7 4WD
Infiniti QX80 4WD