Michael Schumacher's son Mick to race for Haas F1 in 2021

Younger Schumacher currently leads Formula 2 standings

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Formula One champion in medically-induced comaVideo

Formula One champion in medically-induced coma

Doctors say Michael Schumacher is 'fighting for his life'

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher, has signed a multiyear contract to race for Haas F1 in the series starting next season.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

The 21-year-old, a native of Germany, is leading the second-tier Formula 2 series with two races to go in 2020.

The senior Schumacher retired from Formula 1 in 2012 after racking up a then-record 91 wins. The following year he suffered debilitating injuries in a skiing accident and has not been seen in public since.

Michael Schumacher won five of his championships while driving for Ferrari, where Mick has been a member of the team's development academy.

"I'm really, really looking forward to next year's challenge, next year's work," Mick said in a Twitter message to fans. "It's really been a dream that I've always dreamed about and now it's finally coming true."

Schumacher will join 21-year-old Russian driver Nikita Mazepin at the Ferrari-powered, American-owned team, which is currently sitting in ninth of 10 places in the Formula 1 constructor standings and is parting ways with drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen at the end of the 2020 season.

