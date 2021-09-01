Mercury Comet becomes 'super' car in John Cena's 'Peacemaker' show

Who needs the Batmobile?

Producer/Director James Gunn has posted the first teaser image for the upcoming HBO Max show "Peacemaker" starring John Cena as the titular misguided superhero.

Cena appeared as Christopher Smith, AKA: Peacemaker, in Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" film and the show is expected to explore the origins of the pacifist "who loves peace so much that he’s willing to kill for it," according to the DC Comics description.

In the photo, Peacemaker is shown behind the wheel of a "super" car that, like him, has seen better days. It's a rusty, bullet-riddled 1970s Mercury Comet painted in an American flag motif and an eagle in the rear window.

The sixth-generation Comet was built from 1971 to 1977 and little more than a rebadged version of the Ford Maverick, which makes its inclusion in the show an interesting coincidence.

The Mercury brand was discontinued in 2011, but Ford has resurrected the Maverick name on a new compact pickup that goes on sale this year.

However, a Ford spokesman recently told Ford Authority that the name, which has also been used on European SUVs, isn't a direct reference to the car and was picked from a selection of options by focus groups.