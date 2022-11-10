The Mercedes-AMG One set a new record at this famous track

The One is number one.

Mercedes-AMG's new Formula 1-based supercar has claimed the production car record at Germany's Nurburgring Nordschleife track.

The winding, rough and nearly 13-mile long circuit is used by automakers as a benchmark for the real-world performance of their sports cars.

The $2.7 million One lapped the damp track in 6 minutes, 35.183 seconds, which beat the old record held by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS by 8 seconds.

German touring car racing driver Maro Engel was behind the wheel and actually broke the record twice in a day.

"That was really an unforgettable experience," Engel said.

"I didn’t expect that we would be able to set such a lap time with these track conditions. In some crucial areas of the track, it hadn’t dried completely yet and was therefore tricky."

The One looks like a Le Mans racer, but is powered by a version of the Mercedes-AMG Formula One car's 1.6-liter V6-based hybrid powertrain.

It has an electrically-driven turbocharger, an electric motor between the V6 and the seven-speed transmission, plus two more electric motors driving the wheels for a combined output of 1,029 horsepower that makes it the most powerful Mercedes brand model ever.

It also has active aerodynamics that includes a movable rear wing and gill-like vents on the front fenders to improve its handling.

According to Mercedes-AMG, it can accelerate to 186 mph in 15.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 219 mph.

Unfortunately for American customers, it is not street legal in the U.S., but all 275 examples of it that will be built for global sale have already been sold out.