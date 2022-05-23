The electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV can turn like a tank

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class started its life as a military machine before it was transformed int a street-smart luxury SUV.

It may soon be returning to its roots … in a way.

A Mercedes-Benz video has leaked online that shows a camouflaged prototype of the upcoming electric EQG performing an interesting maneuver.

The truck comes to a stop on a patch of dirt, then begins spinning in place like a top.

Or more to the point: a tank.

Mercedes-Benz hasn't officially unwound what is happening, or responded to a request for comment from Fox News Autos, but it appears to be enabled by the EQG's four independent electric motors, which can be driven in opposite directions on either side simultaneously to rotate the vehicle within its own footprint.

According to Motor1.com, which was first to post the video, the move is known as the G-turn.

Mercedes-Benz isn't the first to suggest such a capability, as the Rivian R1T pickup can technically do the same thing, although customer models have not yet been upgraded with the software required to make it work.

Ford has also filed a patent for a technique that would allow a truck with just two motors, one for each axle, to do something similar by using a combination of motor and brake application.

Full details on the EQG have yet to be revealed, but it's set to go on sale for the 2024 model year. Mercedes-Benz recently announced a partnership with Sila Nanotechnologies to develop a high-silicon anode battery for it that is expected to have a 20-40% higher energy density than current automotive batteries, which will improve its range.