The electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV can turn like a tank

The battery-powered Mercedes-Benz EQG SUV goes on sale in 2024

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class started its life as a military machine before it was transformed int a street-smart luxury SUV.

It may soon be returning to its roots … in a way.

A Mercedes-Benz video has leaked online that shows a camouflaged prototype of the upcoming electric EQG performing an interesting maneuver.

The truck comes to a stop on a patch of dirt, then begins spinning in place like a top.

Or more to the point: a tank.

The Mercedes-Benz EQG can turn like a tank.

The Mercedes-Benz EQG can turn like a tank. (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz hasn't officially unwound what is happening, or responded to a request for comment from Fox News Autos, but it appears to be enabled by the EQG's four independent electric motors, which can be driven in opposite directions on either side simultaneously to rotate the vehicle within its own footprint.

The Mercedes-Benz EQG is an all-electric version of the G-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz EQG is an all-electric version of the G-Class. (Mercedes-Benz)

According to Motor1.com, which was first to post the video, the move is known as the G-turn.

The Rivian R1T can perform a similar maneuver.

The Rivian R1T can perform a similar maneuver. (Rivian)

Mercedes-Benz isn't the first to suggest such a capability, as the Rivian R1T pickup can technically do the same thing, although customer models have not yet been upgraded with the software required to make it work.

The EQG is scheduled to go on sale in 2024.

The EQG is scheduled to go on sale in 2024. (Mercedes-Benz)

Ford has also filed a patent for a technique that would allow a truck with just two motors, one for each axle, to do something similar by using a combination of motor and brake application.

Full details on the EQG have yet to be revealed, but it's set to go on sale for the 2024 model year. Mercedes-Benz recently announced a partnership with Sila Nanotechnologies to develop a high-silicon anode battery for it that is expected to have a 20-40% higher energy density than current automotive batteries, which will improve its range.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos