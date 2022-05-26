Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maintenance
Published

The best Memorial Day car deals for the military and everyone else

Deals on cars and trucks are hard to come by this Memorial Day

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox Nation commemorates Memorial Day with ‘Lost Ships of WW2’ Video

Fox Nation commemorates Memorial Day with ‘Lost Ships of WW2’

Bret Baier narrates the hunt for the most iconic ships of World War II.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Memorial Day weekend isn't what it used to be … for car shoppers.

Gone for now are the plentiful incentives that used to mark the holiday, thanks to the low inventory of new vehicles due to the shortage of semiconductors and other parts.

Transaction prices remain inflated across the industry, giving dealers and automakers little incentive to put money on the hood.

But there is some out there if you know where to look.

Car sales are down this year due to short supplies.

Car sales are down this year due to short supplies. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Active duty military and veterans are always eligible for discounts from most automakers, and that remains true this year.

New and used inventories are tight at dealers across the country.

New and used inventories are tight at dealers across the country. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Acura, BMW, Ford, Genesis, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are all offering rebates ranging from $300 to $2,000 in 2022, according to CarsDirect.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Consumer Reports has also tracked down 10 discounts available to anyone on a range of car, truck and SUV models that are highly rated by the product testing organization.

New vehicle production is slowly recovering from the chip shortage.

New vehicle production is slowly recovering from the chip shortage. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Here is a list of vehicles with the biggest discounts being offered on some trims through the end of May:

Chevrolet Equinox: 8%

Chevrolet Blazer: 8%

Nissan Murano: 7%

Ram 1500: 7%

GMC Acadia: 7%

Chevrolet Traverse: 7%

Chrysler 300: 6%

Cadillac XT5: 6%

Dodge Charger: 6%

Toyota Prius Prime: 5%

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos