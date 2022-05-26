The best Memorial Day car deals for the military and everyone else

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Memorial Day weekend isn't what it used to be … for car shoppers.

Gone for now are the plentiful incentives that used to mark the holiday, thanks to the low inventory of new vehicles due to the shortage of semiconductors and other parts.

Transaction prices remain inflated across the industry, giving dealers and automakers little incentive to put money on the hood.

But there is some out there if you know where to look.

Active duty military and veterans are always eligible for discounts from most automakers, and that remains true this year.

Acura, BMW, Ford, Genesis, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are all offering rebates ranging from $300 to $2,000 in 2022, according to CarsDirect.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Consumer Reports has also tracked down 10 discounts available to anyone on a range of car, truck and SUV models that are highly rated by the product testing organization.

Here is a list of vehicles with the biggest discounts being offered on some trims through the end of May:

Chevrolet Equinox: 8%

Chevrolet Blazer: 8%

Nissan Murano: 7%

Ram 1500: 7%

GMC Acadia: 7%

Chevrolet Traverse: 7%

Chrysler 300: 6%

Cadillac XT5: 6%

Dodge Charger: 6%

Toyota Prius Prime: 5%