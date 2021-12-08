Man drives world's smallest car across Great Britain

It’s a tiny car that took a huge trip.

Classic car fan Alex Orchin has driven the entire length of Great Britain a Peel P50, which is the world’s smallest production car, according to Guinness World Records.

The three-wheeler was originally built in the 1960s, but rebooted in the past decade in 40 cc single-cylinder gasoline and electric motor versions.

Orchin’s is a 2017 gasoline edition that he just fits in at 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Its top speed is 23 mph on flat ground, and he told SWNS "it shakes itself to pieces" near 30 mph.

The Peel 50 became globally famous as the focus of one of the most memorable segments on the motoring show "Top Gear," where host Jeremy Clarkson drove one around London and inside the BBC headquarters.

The 874-mile trip from John O’Groats in the north to Land’s End in the south took three weeks. Given that the commuter-focused car doesn’t have any luggage space, a friend followed him in a camper van used as a support vehicle.

"As far as I know I am the first person to attempt the journey in a P50," Orchin said.

The 31-year-old crowdfunded the trip and Peel provided him with a fresh engine when it heard about it.

The only hitch he ran into was that the door fell off with 50 miles to go.

Orchin used the effort to help raise money for the BBC Children in Need charity.

"Wherever I park it, it draws a crowd, people are amazed by this car – and not just car people it has a universal appeal with everyone, even kids," he said.