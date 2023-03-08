Expand / Collapse search
Published

Mack launches all-electric medium duty truck

Mack MD Electric will deliver up to 230 miles of range

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Mack is ready to attack the electric truck segment.

The Volvo-owned automaker has announced its first all-electric medium duty model at The Work Truck Show in Indianapolis.

The Mack MD Electric is a 4x2 straight job that will be offered in five chassis lengths in Class 6 and Class 7 configurations.

It will be available with either two or three 240 kWh battery packs that will provide 150 miles or 230 miles of range, respectively.

FIRST TESLA SEMIS DELIVERED WITH NEW TECH AND SOME MYSTERY

The MD Electric is Mack's first battery-powered medium duty truck.

The MD Electric is Mack's first battery-powered medium duty truck. (Mack)

Mack currently offers an all-electric garbage truck platform called the LR Electric.

The MD Electric can be equipped with two or three battery packs.

The MD Electric can be equipped with two or three battery packs. (Mack)

"Mack established itself as an electrification leader with the heavy-duty Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle, and we're excited to add the MD Electric to our zero-tailpipe emissions lineup," said Martin Weissburg, global president of Mack Trucks. "This is another important step in our efforts to drive decarbonization and a more sustainable future, and we plan to continue investing in technologies that help improve the environment and society."

The MD Electric's frame-mounted motor is rated at 260 hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque. The Class 6 models have a gross vehicle weight rating of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 is 33,000 pounds.

Its single electric motor drives the rear wheels.

Its single electric motor drives the rear wheels. (Mack)

According to Mack, two batteries can be recharged in 100 minutes on an 80-kilowatt DC fast charger and three in 160 minutes. The times are seven hours and 11 hours on a 19.2-kilowatt 240-volt charger.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the trucks will qualify for the new $40,000 federal tax credit on heavy commercial vehicles and deliveries are scheduled to begin this fall. 

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.