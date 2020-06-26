Lordstown Motors reveals electric Endurance pickup with revolutionary in-wheel motors

Startup truck maker Lordstown Motors revealed on Thursday the production version of the all-electric pickup it plans to put into production at a former GM plant in Ohio next summer at an event attended by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

The Endurance features four in-wheel hub electric motors providing 600 horsepower and four-wheel-drive, according to the company. Lordstown promotes the unique drivetrain as having fewer moving parts that will require less maintenance than conventional setups that require driveshafts and other components.

Far less dramatic-looking than Tesla’s Cybertruck, the Endurance is designed with a traditional pickup profile but does without a large grille.

The $52,200 pickup has an estimated range of 250 miles per charge, a max towing rating of 7,500 pounds and an electronically-restricted top speed of 80 mph. It is currently eligible for a federal tax credit of $7,500 and additional state electric vehicle incentives.

Lordstown is aiming to start production by summer 2021, which would see it beat competitors like Tesla and General Motors to market with the first modern mass-produced full-size electric pickup. However, Lordstown could possibly trail rival startup Rivian's midsize model that's scheduled to go on sale early in the year.

Lordstown claims to have approximately 20,000 pre-orders for the Endurance, which would represent its first full year of production capacity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP