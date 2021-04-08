Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lexus
Published

Lexus LS sedan getting hands-free 'Teammate' driving feature

Car can steer itself on the highway

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUVVideo

Test drive: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The electric 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV offers GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving assistang. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu lets it take him for a spin.

Lexus will join a growing number of automakers offering hands-free driving assist features later this year.

(Lexus)

The 2022 Lexus LS 500h AWD sedan will be available with a new system called Teammate that can control the speed of the vehicle and steer it within a lane, change lanes and take interchanges on certain highways while the driver keeps their eyes on the road.

The feature is similar to GM's Super Cruise and others coming soon from Ford and Jeep.

(Lexus)

A Lexus spokesman would not confirm that Teammate uses facial recognition technology as all of those do, but did say that the driver must touch the wheel at least every 10 minutes to confirm they are attentive and is referring to the feature as a Leve 2 automation system that is "partial hands-free."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing has not been announced, but the 2021 LS 500h AWD starts at $94,775 and the new one goes on sale this fall.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos