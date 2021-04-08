Lexus LS sedan getting hands-free 'Teammate' driving feature

Lexus will join a growing number of automakers offering hands-free driving assist features later this year.

The 2022 Lexus LS 500h AWD sedan will be available with a new system called Teammate that can control the speed of the vehicle and steer it within a lane, change lanes and take interchanges on certain highways while the driver keeps their eyes on the road.

The feature is similar to GM's Super Cruise and others coming soon from Ford and Jeep.

A Lexus spokesman would not confirm that Teammate uses facial recognition technology as all of those do, but did say that the driver must touch the wheel at least every 10 minutes to confirm they are attentive and is referring to the feature as a Leve 2 automation system that is "partial hands-free."

Pricing has not been announced, but the 2021 LS 500h AWD starts at $94,775 and the new one goes on sale this fall.