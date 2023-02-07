Expand / Collapse search
Lamborghini
Published

Lamborghini reveals the last V12-powered cars it will build before going hybrid

The Invencible and Autentica are both unique

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Lamborghini's V12 has reached the end of the road.

The Italian automaker has revealed the last two cars it will ever build powered purely by a gas-powered 12-cylinder engine.

The company is transitioning its lineup to hybrid vehicles starting this year with the replacement for the Aventador that's set to debut this spring.

The Invencible and Autentica are based on the Aventador's platform, but feature unique bodies designed by Lamborghni's Centro Stile, which is essentially an in-house custom car shop.

The Invencible is a one-of-a-kind coupe.

The Invencible is a one-of-a-kind coupe. (Lamborghini)

The coupe and roadster were completed with input from the customer that commissioned the pair, but their dramatic styling borrows from several of Lamborghini's recent limited edition models, including the Veneno and Sesto Elemento.

The Autentica is based on the Aventador.

The Autentica is based on the Aventador. (Lamborghini)

"We have created two one-off cars with their own unique character, inspired by track days and the high-octane circuit environment," Mitja Borkert, Automobili Lamborghini head of design, said. "These one-off designs draw on our unique design DNA while once again elevating our design heritage to a new level."

Both cars feature a hexagonal theme that references their carbon fiber chassis.

Both cars feature a hexagonal theme that references their carbon fiber chassis. (Lamborghini)

Both are powered by the Aventador's 769 hp V12, feature all-wheel-drive and four-wheel-steering systems.

The Autentica has rear tail fins instead of a wing.

The Autentica has rear tail fins instead of a wing. (Lamborghini)

The Invencible features a more conventional design with a single rear wing, while the Autentica has unusual tail fins straddling the trailing edge of its engine compartment.

Prices for the cars have not been announced, but Centro Stile products are typically in the seven-figure range.

The cabins of both cars are color-matched to their exteriors.

The cabins of both cars are color-matched to their exteriors. (Lamborghini)

Lamborghini had to build the final standard Aventador twice after the first was lost on the Felicity Ace cargo ship, which sank in the Atlantic last March.

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae was the final version of the standard Aventador.

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae was the final version of the standard Aventador. (Martyn Lucy/Getty Images)

The Aventador's replacement will still have V12 power, but it will be augmented with an electric motor. Details have not been released, but Lamborghini has previously built several V12-powered cars with hybridization, including the rebooted Countach, which uses supercapacitor technology.

Regardless of what's in store, Lamborghini will be busy building the new model as it already has 3,000 orders on its books.

