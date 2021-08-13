The Lamborghini Countach returns as a supercapacitor-powered hybrid supercar

The Lamborghini Countach is coming back, but as a very modern scream machine.

The new Countach LPI 800-4 borrows styling elements from the original that include a bumper-mimicking black bar across the front, rectangular light nacelles, oversized NACA air intakes on the flanks and a roof indent that mimics the periscope rearview mirror setup from the very first Countach, wrapping them around a carbon fiber chassis borrowed from the Lamborghini Sian.

The powertrain is comprised of an 6.5-liter V12 that gets a boost from an electric motor powered by quick charge and discharge supercapacitors that put out a combined 803 hp.

Lamborghini says the all-wheel-drive two-seat supercar can accelerate to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 221 mph.

Production will be limited to 112 cars, the number a hat tip to the original's internal project name.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but will surely be around the $2.5 million the Sian sold for.

Lamborghini recently unveiled the Aventador Ultimae, which it said would be the last car it ever makes that's not a hybrid or fully electric.