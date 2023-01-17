New Lamborghini supercar leaked intellectual property database

Lamborghini is expected to reveal its next supercar in March, but a sneak peek may have slipped out.

The automaker filed a new car design with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) that included several sketches of the vehicle.

The Global Design Database is a library that acts as protection for the designs of various products.

The filing was first spotted by Motor 1, which grabbed the images, but they have since been removed from the WIPO website.

OFF-ROAD LAMBORGHINI HURACAN STERRATO SUPERCAR MARKS THE END OF AN ERA

Lamborghini told Fox News Digital it had no comment.

The black-and-white line drawings depict a mid-engine coupe similar to the Lamborghini Aventador that went out of production next year, which it would be set to replace.

It maintains the Aventador's wedge-shaped design, sharp creases and deeply-sculpted side air intakes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

A mid-mounted engine can clearly be seen through a transparent cover, reconfirming that it will be powered by a V12 engine with hybrid assist, as Lamborghini has said, breathing through hexagonal exhausts.

The brand is phasing out its pure internal-combustion engine powertrain and plans to have an all-hybrid lineup by 2025. Even before the car is fully revealed, it's already a hit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann recently said it already has over 3,000 orders for the car and that it has enough reservations for its entire lineup to cover production into mid-2024.