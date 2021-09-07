Lamborghini Countach left disassembled for 13 years worth $250,000

The ultimate kit-car, a "crowd-stopping" Lamborghini that has sat disassembled in storage for 13 years is set to fetch up to £180,000 (~$250,000) at auction.

The right-hand-drive 1982 Countach LP5000S, the "poster car of the decade", will be sold to someone happy to put in the time or money to restore it to its former glory.

The car is expected to be worth at least £370,000 (~$500,000) once it has been put back together.

Highly coveted among car fan groups online already, this is one of 37 right-hand-drive models that were made by "design genius" Marcello Gandini.

Lamborghini has recently released details of its born again Countach, on sale for $2.6 million, to pay tribute to 50 years of the car.

The vendor purchased the car up for auction in the 1980s and extensively renovated in the early 2000s, including a £10,000 (~$14,000) rebuild of the 4.8 liter V12 engine plus chassis and running gear.

While it was in fine running order in 2008, it was stripped in preparation for a full respray and interior refurbishment.

The car has now languished in its disassembled state in storage for the past 13 years.

But now the Lamborghini, with all parts present and correct, will go up for auction with an estimate of £145,000 to £180,000 (~$200,000 to $250,000) with the original handbook and owner records from new.

The car will be one of 180 fine and varied classics to be auctioned by Historics Auctioneers on 25 September, preceded by three viewing days at the expansive Ascot Racecourse venue.

Classic car expert Iain Tyrrell, the technical officer of the Lamborghini Club UK, commented: "I have been to inspect the car in the flesh.

"I have two international clients who have asked me to give their views on how much it would take to restore it.

"It's definitely a viable restoration project.

"I estimate the restoration costs would be in the six figures, but once restored it would be worth at least £350,000 to £370,000 (~$480,000 to $500,000)."

Mr Tyrrell, also a car YouTuber, said: "It's very exciting to come to market because it is so rare.

"It was the poster car of the 1980s. It was an automotive car that made history as it had the punch to match the looks. It was the fastest production car of 1982 and it still has killer looks. It was a history-making car. The design was by Marcello Gandini, a genius. It was radical in 1971 when it was first shown at the Geneva Motor Show. It's always been a radical car. It's still a crowd-stopper. You could park one anywhere and it will draw crowds. In car circles, this has definitely been talked about because restoration projects like this don't ever come up. It's a very exciting, viable restoration project."

The Countach got its name when the first prototype was revealed as Project 112 and one of the factory workers exclaimed "countach", a local Piedmontese word literally meaning 'plague' but used to express astonishment, like "Wow".