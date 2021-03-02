Expand / Collapse search
The Jeep Wrangler Islander is ready to hit the beach

Renegade Islander also available for the first time

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Jeep is back on island time.

The automaker has revived the surf-themed Wrangler Islander model after 11 years.

The beachy 4x4 is essentially a Wrangler Sport S with the 17-inch wheels and rock rails from the Wrangler Rubicon that features islander badging, a "Tiki Bob" decal on the hood and Surf Blue stitching on the upholstery.

A variety of paint colors are available along with an optional white three-piece hardtop and several Islander-themed accessories, including a Tiki Bob spare tire cover. Prices start at $34,865 for two-door models and $38,365 for four-doors and the Islander can be equipped with any of the Wrangler's gas or diesel engine options.

Jeep is also expanding the Islander trim to the Renegade subcompact SUV with a similar visual treatment that starts at $29,170 for a front-wheel-drive example and can be ordered with white roof accents as a no-cost option.

Both Islanders are technically limited edition models, but no cap on production has been announced.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos