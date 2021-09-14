Expand / Collapse search
The Jeep Gladiator pickup's doors are getting chopped in half ... and that's a good thing

Half-door now available on the midsize truck

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Video

Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

The Jeep Gladiator Mojave is the first 'Desert Rated' Jeep and was designed for high-speed off-road driving, especially on the sand, so that's where Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu took it to try out.

Jeep is introducing a new half-door option for the Gladiator pickup.

(Jeep)

It's essentially the same feature that launched this year for the Wrangler, which uses the same cab as the Gladiator, and offers a more open-air experience than the conventional doors.

Here's what the half-doors look like on the Wrangler.

Here's what the half-doors look like on the Wrangler. (Jeep)

The lockable, painted aluminum doors come as part of an Dual Door Group package that includes standard removable doors and use clip-in plastic windows with zipper openings. Several aftermarket companies sell similar accessory doors, but Jeep's can be equipped at the factory when the truck is ordered.

The Gladiator's standard doors have full frames and glass windows.

The Gladiator's standard doors have full frames and glass windows. (Jeep)

Prices range from $4,590 to $4,990, the difference being the type of fabric used for the window surrounds, which is matched to the two kinds of Gladiator soft tops.

The Ford Bronco's standard doors are frameless.

The Ford Bronco's standard doors are frameless. (Ford)

Along with the introduction of optional Gorilla Glass windshields, the doors are Jeep's latest salvo in its battle against the new Ford Bronco, which comes standard doors that have frameless glass windows, but weigh much more than Jeep's half-door.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos