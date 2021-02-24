Jeep is cranking up Bruce Springsteen again after DUI charge dropped

Jeep is putting The Boss back into rotation.

The automaker says it will "unpause" the streaming versions of its Super Bowl LV commercial starring Bruce Springsteen after DUI and reckless driving charges against the singer were dropped on Wednesday.

Just days after the two-minute ad ran during the game, it came to light that Springsteen had been arrested in November in a national park in New Jersey when he was spotted getting on to his motorcycle after drinking tequila.

Jeep pulled the spot from social media, saying it would "pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established"

Springsteen pleaded guilty to one count of drinking in a closed area during the online hearing, but prosecutors proposed the dismissal of the DUI and reckless driving charges based on the fact that Springsteen's blood-alcohol level was just .02, well below the local limit of .08, and the judge agreed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As we stated previously, we paused the commercial until the facts were established. Now, that the matter has been resolved, we are unpausing the film," a Jeep spokesperson told Fox News after the verdict.

The judge ordered Springsteen to pay a $500 fine and $40 in court fees.

"I think I can pay that immediately, your Honor," Springsteen responded.

Springsteen had never removed the commercial from his own Twitter account.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and Marta Dhanis contributed to this report