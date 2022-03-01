Expand / Collapse search
Influencer in Russia goes viral demonstrating how to drive an abandoned armored vehicle

Nastya Tuman is an automotive social media star

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A social media star based in Russia has gone viral with a video demonstrating how to drive an armored vehicle, ostensibly targeting people in Ukraine who find military hardware that's been left behind.

Russian troops are using armored personnel carriers in their invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops are using armored personnel carriers in their invasion of Ukraine. (Gavriil GrigorovTASS via Getty Images)

"If you come across a free or abandoned armored personnel carrier, keep a life hack on how to start it, save it so as not to lose it," Nastya Tuman captioned the video, which she posted to her TikTok and Instagram channels.

Tuman is a mechanic with millions of followers who posts videos working on cars and racy photos of herself. She was reportedly born in Ukraine but grew up in the Russian city of Volgodonsk.

Ukrainian forces have similar APCs in their arsenal.

Ukrainian forces have similar APCs in their arsenal. (Pavlo Palamarchuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Many military vehicles don't use keys or other security devices, but do have complex starting procedures and different controls than typical trucks, as she explains.

The video isn't new and was shot last year long before the invasion of Ukraine and was reposted this week.

In response to commenters who criticized the post, she said it was meant as parody and not with the intention of encouraging the conflict, according to Marca.

