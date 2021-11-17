The wild Hyundai Seven and Kia EV9 are the electric SUVs of the near future

Sister brands Hyundai and Kia unveiled two takes on the same theme at the L.A. Auto Show.

The Hyundai Seven and Kia EV9 concepts built on the Hyundai Group's E-GMP battery-powered platform.

The full-size SUVs are similar in size to the current Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride and are designed to travel 300 miles between charges.

The Seven features a large glass tailgate and pixelated lighting while the Kia's styling is more muscular and sharply creased.

Both cabins have untraditional layouts. The Seven's is equipped with movable captain's chairs in the first two rows and a wraparound couch-style third row, while the EV9's front seats swivel and the second row can be turned into a table creating a lounge-like space for when the vehicle is parked. The third row can also be flipped to face toward the rear through the open tailgate.

Neither vehicle is destined for production as-is, but both are previews of similar models that should be added to their respective lineups by 2024.