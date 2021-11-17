Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kia
Published

The wild Hyundai Seven and Kia EV9 are the electric SUVs of the near future

Concepts will spawn production models

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Video

Test drive: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is Hyundai's first pickup and the smallest one you can buy in the U.S. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu sees how it measures up.

Sister brands Hyundai and Kia unveiled two takes on the same theme at the L.A. Auto Show.

Concept EV9

Concept EV9

The Hyundai Seven and Kia EV9 concepts built on the Hyundai Group's E-GMP battery-powered platform.

The full-size SUVs are similar in size to the current Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride and are designed to travel 300 miles between charges.

The Seven features a large glass tailgate and pixelated lighting while the Kia's styling is more muscular and sharply creased.

Concept EV9

Concept EV9

Both cabins have untraditional layouts. The Seven's is equipped with movable captain's chairs in the first two rows and a wraparound couch-style third row, while the EV9's front seats swivel and the second row can be turned into a table creating a lounge-like space for when the vehicle is parked. The third row can also be flipped to face toward the rear through the open tailgate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither vehicle is destined for production as-is, but both are previews of similar models that should be added to their respective lineups by 2024.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos