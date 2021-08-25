'Hyper' hybrid Cadillac race car coming in 2023

Cadillac is getting hyped up.

The luxury brand will introduce a new endurance racing car in 2023 that will compete for the overall win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Cadillac LMDh-V.R is being designed to meet the rules of the new IMSA LMDh class, which has been aligned with the World Endurance Championship series' Le Mans Hypercar class allowing cars from each to race against each other at marquee events including Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona. The LMDh cars are required to use a hybrid powertrain.

"We look forward to continuing that heritage by competing in this exciting new chapter at the highest level of international motorsport," Cadillac global vice president Rory Harvey said of the effort.

Cadillac last entered Le Mans in 2002, finishing eighth and tenth, and currently races in IMSA's DPi class, where it won the 24 Hours of Daytona four straight years from 2017 to 2022.

As with the existing car, the LMDh-V.R will be based on a chassis built by Dallara. Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing will each field vehicles starting with the 2023 running of the 24 Hours of Daytona. Among the other brands expected to enter cars in the race include Acura, Audi and Porsche.

Toyota won the 2021 debut outing for the Hypercar class at Le Mans ahead of Alpine and American sports car manufacturer Glickenhaus, while a Chevrolet Corvette C8.R finished second to Ferrari in the LM GTE Pro class.