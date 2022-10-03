Hurricane Ian: How to spot a flood-damaged used car for sale

Thousands of cars and trucks were caught in rising waters as Hurricane Ian made its way across the Southeast, and not just mainstream ones.

Video of a $1.5 million McLaren P1 supercar being swept from its flooded garage and down a Naples, Florida, street went viral in the wake of the storm.

A full tally of vehicles that suffered water damage hasn't been calculated yet, but the similarly powerful Hurricane Ida that hit the U.S. in 2021 ruined over 250,000, and that's just the ones that were covered by insurance, according to Kelly Blue Book.

Many totaled flood cars illegally find their way back into the used car market after every major flood event, while others with minor damage that isn't properly disclosed could lead to major repair bills down the road.

HYUNDAIS AND KIAS ARE STOLEN NEARLY TWICE AS OFTEN AS OTHER VEHICLES, NATIONAL STUDY FINDS

So how does a buyer properly beware?

Auto parts marketplace CARiD.com gave Fox News Digital a few tips for spotting a flood damaged car before you write the check.

-Check for obvious signs of water damage, including smells.

-Look in the engine bay and under the vehicle for premature rust.

-Check hard to clean spots on the upholstery and carpet for stains.

-If possible, look under the carpet and inside the door panels for mud or other damage.

-Test all the electrical equipment to make sure it’s operating properly.

-Do a background check with a service like CarFax, which will tell you if it came from an affected area, and consider it a red flag if the seller won’t provide a history report.

Owners of damaged cars also need to take precautions before trying to drive them. AAA advises getting them inspected by a mechanic before trying to start them, as electrical and fluid issues could cause worse damage when you go to start them.

HERE'S HOW TO DEAL WITH BIG NEW CAR DEALER MARKUPS

It's also important to remember that even if it is covered by insurance and repaired, rather than totaled, other problems may arise in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Damage may not surface for years. Maybe it's OK. Maybe it's not. I would be really worried about it," said AAA managing director for automotive engineering John Nielsen.