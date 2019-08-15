The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray price tag revealed

When the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was revealed in July, GM President Mark Reuss said it would start at “under $60,000.” Well, it does. Just.

Chevy announced Thursday that the new mid-engine supercar will have a base price of $59,995 for an 1LT model, including delivery. That’s just $3,000 more than the outgoing front-engine car.

The Stingray will be available in three trims that offer increasing levels of equipment, with the 2LT priced at $67,295 and the 3LT $71,945. A Z51 performance package that adds an updated suspension, tires, bodywork and other equipment costs $5,000 and a hydraulic nose-lift to avoid scraping the front of the car on inclines is $1,495.

The Stingray is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 rated at 490 hp, or 495 hp with an optional performance exhaust. Chevrolet said some versions will have a top speed of 194 mph and others will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in under 3.0 seconds.

Of course, good luck finding one at list price when production begins late this year. GM head designer Mike Simcoe recently said that the first year of production is essentially spoken for already, which means that big dealer markups are likely on early cars.

