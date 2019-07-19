Expand / Collapse search
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has a feature that lets you annoy everyone

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version in the model's history, and promises supercar performance at a bargain basement price less than $60,000.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will be the first Corvette in decades that’s not available with a manual transmission.

Instead, it will feature a quick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic like many of the exotic supercars it aims to compete with do.

The 2020 Stingray's 8-speed transmission is built by Tremec.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s all business.

According to Chevrolet, if you pull both shift paddles behind the squared steering wheel at the same time the clutches disengage “for more manual control.”

Of course at that point, all you have control of is the throttle, so it sounds like the feature is just an easy way to let you rev the 490 hp 6.2-liter V8 and make some noise.

That’s half the fun of owning a Corvette, right?

Some of your fellow motorists may not agree.

