The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has a feature that lets you annoy everyone

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will be the first Corvette in decades that’s not available with a manual transmission.

Instead, it will feature a quick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic like many of the exotic supercars it aims to compete with do.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s all business.

According to Chevrolet, if you pull both shift paddles behind the squared steering wheel at the same time the clutches disengage “for more manual control.”

Of course at that point, all you have control of is the throttle, so it sounds like the feature is just an easy way to let you rev the 490 hp 6.2-liter V8 and make some noise.

That’s half the fun of owning a Corvette, right?

Some of your fellow motorists may not agree.

