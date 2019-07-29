GM designer says the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is 'nearly sold out'

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray won’t even be in showrooms for several more months, but one insider claims it is virtually sold out already.

Autoblog caught up with GM head designer Michael Simcoe at the Concours d’Elegance of America in Troy, Mich., over the weekend where Chevy had the mid-engine car on display and he told a crowd “I think the orders have already hit the first year of production numbers.”

Simcoe then followed up with the automotive news outlet, saying “it’s nearly sold out. It’s so close that it’s bound to be sold out soon.”

The automaker has begun taking orders for the car, but it hasn’t officially announced when production and deliveries will begin. It also hasn’t revealed how many it plans to build for the 2020 model year, but it sold nearly 35,000 in the U.S. the last time the Corvette was redesigned in 2014. GM President Mark Reuss did confirm that the starting price will be “under $60,000,” while the current car starts at $56,995.

Chevrolet would not confirm Simcoe’s comments, however, and issued the following statement on the matter:

“The level of enthusiasm around the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has surpassed all expectations. We have nothing to report in terms of reservations or order numbers at this time.”

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE