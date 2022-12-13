Helicopter turbine-powered Batmobile up for auction

This Batmobile flies.

A unique replica of the Batmobile from the Tim Burton Batman films is set to cross the block at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction in January.

The fully-functional replica was created by custom and racing car builder Casey Putsch.

It is built on a racing-style tubular frame wrapped in a fiberglass and aluminum body that hides an interesting engine.

THE FORD FALCON FREEBIRD IS A HYDROGEN-POWERED HOT ROD

In keeping with the movie car's jet-engine design, this one uses an actual turbine from a 1960s military Drone Anti-Submarine Helicopter (DASH).

The DASH was a remotely-controlled aircraft built to drop torpedoes on enemy boats miles away from the command ship.

The DASH was originally developed around a piston engine, but later models used the Boeing turboshaft engine featured in the Batmobile.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

"The engine worked perfectly for this application, although it required much custom machining and fabrication to make it work in a Batmobile including restoration," Putsch told Fox News Digital.

The 365 hp engine sends its power to the wheels through a four-speed transmission and can reportedly accelerate the 2,800-pound vehicle to 60 mph in under four seconds on the way to a claimed 185 mph top speed. It is equipped with a suspension system that can raise and lower the vehicle for different surfaces.

THIS IS THE COOLEST CHEVY PICKUP IN AMERICA

The car was built in Ohio and has been titled for street use under custom vehicle regulations, but they vary state to state. Its machine guns do not fire bullets, but are functional for effect.

It was previously listed for sale on Ebay for $680,000, but is being offered at Barrett-Jackson in late January without a reserve sale price.

There is also a very different version of the Michael Keaton-era Batmobile currently on sale. It is an official promotional car that had been converted to run on a low-power electric drivetrain for use at the Warner Bros. section of the Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park in NJ and was recently discovered and restored.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Its top speed is just 30 mph, and it is listed for sale in Pennsylvania for $1.5 million.