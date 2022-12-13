Expand / Collapse search
Helicopter turbine-powered Batmobile up for auction

Functional recreation of the Tim Burton-era Batmobile

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
This Batmobile flies.

A unique replica of the Batmobile from the Tim Burton Batman films is set to cross the block at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction in January.

The fully-functional replica was created by custom and racing car builder Casey Putsch.

It is built on a racing-style tubular frame wrapped in a fiberglass and aluminum body that hides an interesting engine.

This Batmobile replica is fully functional.

In keeping with the movie car's jet-engine design, this one uses an actual turbine from a 1960s military Drone Anti-Submarine Helicopter (DASH).

The DASH was a remotely-controlled aircraft built to drop torpedoes on enemy boats miles away from the command ship.

The car uses a turbine engine from a 1960s DASH drone helicopter.

The DASH was originally developed around a piston engine, but later models used the Boeing turboshaft engine featured in the Batmobile.

"The engine worked perfectly for this application, although it required much custom machining and fabrication to make it work in a Batmobile including restoration," Putsch told Fox News Digital.

The 365 hp motor can accelerate the car to 60 mph in less than four seconds, according to the builder.

The 365 hp engine sends its power to the wheels through a four-speed transmission and can reportedly accelerate the 2,800-pound vehicle to 60 mph in under four seconds on the way to a claimed 185 mph top speed. It is equipped with a suspension system that can raise and lower the vehicle for different surfaces.

The car was built in Ohio and has been titled for street use under custom vehicle regulations, but they vary state to state. Its machine guns do not fire bullets, but are functional for effect.

Functions, including the adjustable suspension system, are controlled through an iPad interface.

It was previously listed for sale on Ebay for $680,000, but is being offered at Barrett-Jackson in late January without a reserve sale price.

There is also a very different version of the Michael Keaton-era Batmobile currently on sale. It is an official promotional car that had been converted to run on a low-power electric drivetrain for use at the Warner Bros. section of the Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park in NJ and was recently discovered and restored.

Its top speed is just 30 mph, and it is listed for sale in Pennsylvania for $1.5 million.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.