Harley-Davidson unveils new electric bicycle designs

Harley-Davidson showed off some highly anticipated new wheels this week, but they’re not the hogs you might be envisioning.

The iconic motorcycle manufacturer officially unveiled its first electric bicycle designs this week during the company's Annual Dealer Meeting in Milwaukee.

The three initial models of the pedal-assisted bikes are “light, fast and easy for anyone to ride,” according to the company, which first teased its plans for eBicycles a year ago.

“Designed to shine in urban environments, this all-new line of eBicycles is just one more example of how Harley-Davidson’s More Roads initiative is actively working to inspire a new generation of two-wheeled riders around the world,” the company said.

The electric bicycles have been part of Harley-Davidson's push to join the electric vehicle market.

Harley-Davidson's first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, was listed on its website starting at $29,799. The motorcycle could go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3 seconds, the company said.

Electric bicycles can cost anywhere from under $500 up to $10,000, Electrek reported.

Harley didn’t have price tags for its new electric bicycles but said they were “coming soon.”

And, according to Harley-Davidson, the company was just getting started with its exploration of the electric market. It also showcased two concept designs on its site of electric bikes engineered for both urban living and off-roading, respectively.

They “are proof positive of our More Roads vision and our commitment to a full lineup of electric two-wheelers designed to establish the company as the leader in electrification of mobility over the next several years and inspire new riders with new ways to ride,” Harley-Davidson said.