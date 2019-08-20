Police pull over bizarre electric vehicle made from 'duck tape'

Police in southern England were baffled on Monday by the most bizarre electric vehicle they’d ever seen.

The tiny white two-wheeler looked like an airplane cockpit without wings or a tail and had a body constructed from balsa wood and “duck tape.” But the most surprising thing about it may have been that it was found to be perfectly legal.

An officer from the Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit tweeted photos of the vehicle, which turned out to be a custom electric motorcycle that was registered and insured.

“The most unusual vehicle I’ve stopped on a motorway in 26 years. All checked and in order, although I’m still not convinced I know what it is,” another officer wrote.

One commenter said she spotted it on the highway a couple of weeks prior and posted a photo showing the driver in action.

As if the car weren’t enough of a conversation starter on its own, some commenters took issue with the officer describing the material used as “duck tape,” which reignited a long-running debate over whether “duck” or “duct” is the proper name.