Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

Ford developing smartphone-controlled towing tech

Feature would allow drivers to back up vehicles with their phone

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Review: 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Video

Review: 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline

The big off-road SUV

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

You should never use a smartphone while driving, but Ford is developing away to drive a vehicle with a smartphone.

From outside of it.

Ford has filed for a patent covering technology that would allow someone to remotely control their vehicle while backing it up with a trailer attached.

The automaker currently offers the Pro Trailer Backup Assist feature on several models that uses cameras and sensors to steer a vehicle with a trailer in reverse while the driver turns a knob on the dashboard to point where it needs to go.

REVIEW: THE 2022 FORD EXPEDITION TIMBERLINE IS READY FOR THE WOODS

(Ford)

The patent, first reported on by MotorAuthority, appears to be an extension of this that concept.

(Ford)

As explained in the filing, the operator would use an image on the smartphone display to steer the vehicle by rotating the phone while controlling its speed by tilting it forward and backwards.

(Ford)

THE FORD BRONCO ‘OATES’ IS A MOTORING MYSTERY

Ford has not announced any plans to offer the feature to customers yet, and companies often file for patents on new ideas that never make it to production.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recent filings from ford have included a climate controlled pickup bed and a manual transmission with a clutch pedal that can operate itself when the driver doesn't want to use it.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.