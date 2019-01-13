Expand / Collapse search
Green and mean: Ford Explorer Hybrid and ST debut

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Explorer ST is Ford's first large performance SUV.

DETROIT – Hot on the heels of last week’s debut of the 2020 Ford Explorer, the automaker revealed the greenest and meanest versions of the all-new SUV at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday.

The Explorer Hybrid and Explorer ST are two very different sides of the same coin, but they do share a performance bent.

Ford says the hybrid is a “no-compromise” model that delivers a potent 318 hp from its 3.3-liter V6 and electric motor combination. Official fuel economy figures haven’t been announced, but last week Ford said that the all-wheel-drive police version would get at least 24 mpg combined, but the retail version will also be offered in a rear-wheel-drive model that should be more efficient.

FORD'S NEW COP CAR IS FAST AND FRUGAL

The Explorer ST is Ford’s second high performance SUV, following the Edge ST, and features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that’s good for 400 hp and a top speed of 143 mph.

It comes standard with all-wheel-drive, sporty interior trim and is available with an optional Street Pack or Track Pack that bring 21-inch wheels and two levels of upgraded brakes.

That’s right, there’s now a Ford Explorer with the word Track in its name.

Prices will be announced later this year, but the standard Explorer starts at $33,860.

2020 FORD EXPLORER REVEALED:

