GM, Disney World team up for electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV reveal on Feb. 14

Sounds like Chevrolet plans to parade its new electric car down Main Street — Main Street, U.S.A., that is.

The automaker has announced that it will reveal its upcoming Bolt EUV (electric utility vehicle) in conjunction with Walt Disney World on Feb. 14.

A Chevrolet spokesperson declined to provide additional details about the event to Fox News Autos, but a teaser video suggests the car will follow the route of Disney’s famed Electric Parade to "show how magic can take place when the imagination is electrified."

The date is the same as NASCAR’s Daytona 500, which will be taking place about an hour away from the park, so it’s possible there will be an additional tie-in with the race.

ELECTRIC CHEVY PICKUP TEASED DURING CES

The Bolt EUV is a larger version of the existing Chevy Bolt EV, which is getting an update that will also debut during the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bolt EUV be the first Chevrolet model offered with GM’s Super Cruise driver aid, which debuted with the Cadillac brand and allows for hands-free driving on the highway.