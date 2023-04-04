Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

Ford's flying battery drones could jump start your dead car

Ford patent reveals new rescue technology

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Review: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Video

Review: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is the most powerful and most expensive pickup truck the automaker has ever sold. Fox News Digital Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reviews.

Ford is thinking about building an air force.

The automaker has received a patent for an innovative technology that could make your AAA card obsolete.

It describes a way to use a swarm of quadricopter drones to jump start a gasoline-powered car's dead battery without having to send a service truck.

The patent depicts a "plurality of drones" equipped with batteries and robotic arms working in concert to connect to the battery.

THE 2024 FORD MUSTANG'S ‘DRIFT BRAKE’ IS READY TO ROCK

Ford's drone technology could jump start a dead battery.

Ford's drone technology could jump start a dead battery. (Ford)

One designated master drone leads the fleet to the disabled vehicle, where it can remotely unlock and open a power hood.

It then uses a camera and sensors to coordinate the drones connecting to the battery and each other in order to deliver power to the vehicle the same way a set of jumper cables would.

The drones are equipped with robotic arms.

The drones are equipped with robotic arms. (Ford)

The instructions for how to do that could be stored in each individual car itself, or provided to the drones from a central command server.

According to the patent, first reported on by Barron's, this system could be used to assist both human operated and fully autonomous vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Ford hasn't confirmed any plans to put the patent to use, but has recently filed for several involving drone technology.

The Ford F-150 Lightning features a power-opening hood.

The Ford F-150 Lightning features a power-opening hood. (Fox News Autos)

One features a drone that's installed in the glove compartment or trunk of an autonomous car that could be used to inspect a vehicle and identify damage that needs repair.

What Ford hasn't come up with is a drone that can fix a broken drone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least it doesn't have a patent for that yet.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.