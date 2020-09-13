The Ford Ranger Tremor pickup is a little rumbler

Call it an aftershock.

Ford has revealed a new Tremor off-road package for its midsized Ranger pickup inspired by the one available on its "Godzilla" V8-powered Super Duty trucks, but much lower on the Richter scale.

The $4,920 option will be available on certain XLT and Lariat 4x4 Super Crew models starting early next year. It includes a suspension lift and high-performance mototube Fox shock absorbers, locking rear differential, underbody protection and 32-inch Continental General Grabber tires mounted on unique 17-inch wheels. The setup gives the Ranger a 1-inch-wider stance and increases ground clearance by 0.8 inch to 9.7 inches.

It also includes hoop steps, tow hooks and a dash-top six-switch auxiliary power pack, while a special body graphics package and microfiber suede-trimmed upholstery are offered as add-ons.

There aren’t any power updates, and Ford is billing it as the most off-road-capable U.S. market model because it offers a much more extreme Ranger Raptor in other markets.

However, Ford is expected to launch an all-new Ranger for 2022 that will likely include a Raptor for the U.S.

