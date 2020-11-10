Expand / Collapse search
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's 'Predator' V8 to be sold as crate engine for custom cars

Ford's most-powerful engine ever

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is no one-trick pony. The most powerful Ford ever is as happy on a twisty track as it is on a drag strip, Fox News Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu says.

Ford is trying to figure out how to stuff 760 hp in a box.

Mike Goodwin, product manager at the automaker’s Ford Performance parts division, told the Ford Authority website that it's working on a crate engine version of the supercharged 5.2-liter “Predator” V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500.

“We’re in early control pack development right now to be able to run the engine,” Goodwin said.

The Predator is the most-powerful street-legal engine Ford has ever made and is rumored to be coming to the next-generation Ford F-150 Raptor pickup to help it do battle with the 702 hp Ram 1500 TRX.

MOPAR'S NEW HELLCRATE REDEYE V8 IS A MONSTROUS MUSCLE CAR MOTOR

Ford sells a line of several V8 crate engines for custom and racing car builds that includes the 430 hp 7.3-liter “Godzilla” priced at $8,150 and 580 hp 5.2-liter “Aluminator” XS at $22,599. The most potent is a 527 cubic-inch Big Block that’s rated at 655 hp and retails for $17,795.

For now, the easiest way to get a Predator to drop into your Pinto is to buy an entire Shelby GT500 for $74,095.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos