The Ford Mustang is America's favorite pony car again

You can't keep an old horse down.

The Ford Mustang was the best-selling pony car in the first quarter of 2023 with a commanding lead after being outsold by the Dodge Challenger for the past two years.

Ford delivered 14,711 Mustangs through March, which was an increase of 5.2%, despite the fact that a redesiged version is set to launch this summer.

Challenger sales were also up, but by just 2% to 11,371 as it races toward the end of its 16-year production run this year.

WRANGLER V BRONCO: WHICH IS AMERICA'S BEST-SELLING 4X4 SUV?

Dodge is replacing the V8-powered versions of the muscle car with the all electric Charger Daytona SRT in 2024 and has not yet confirmed if it will ever offer another two-door internal combustion engine model.

The Chevrolet Camaro is also not long for this world.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Chevrolet announced in March that the model will be discontinued next January, and no immediate replacement is on the horizon.

The Camaro has been stuck in third place on the sales charts for years and just 7,780 were deliveries in the first quarter.

That was even fewer than the more expensive Chevrolet Corvette mid-engine sports car, which racked up 7,904 deliveries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the Challenger and Camaro are gone, the Mustang will be the last V8-powered pony car on sale, extending a streak that dates back to 1964.