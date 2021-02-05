Ford zaps GM's Super Bowl LV commercial on Twitter

Twitter is the new place for car companies to taunt each other.

Just days after Ram tried to spoil Ford’s reveal of its new F-150 Raptor, the blue oval brand has taken a shot at General Motors’ Super Bowl commercial starring Will Ferrell.

In the spot promoting GM’s upcoming electric models, Ferrell heads to Norway in a battery-powered Cadillac Lyriq to "crush those lugers" because they buy more electric cars per capita than people in the U.S. do. Including Fords, it turns out.

While GM doesn’t currently offer an all-electric model directly in the country, which heavily incentivizes their purchase, Ford recently started shipping the new Mustang Mach-E there.

Ford of Norway tweeted a video of some of the cars delivering pizzas throughout the country, referencing a previous GM teaser that had Ferrell prank ordering five million pizzas with anchovies for everyone in the Scandinavian nation.

The post included the #NoWayNorway hashtag from GM’s social media campaign along with the message "Sorry buddy, when you finally get to Norway, your pineapple pizza will be here for you - we`ll save you a bite! 💙Norway"

Ford isn't the only brand GM needs to play catch-up with. Norwegians purchased more electrics than non-electrics for the first time in 2020, with the Audi e-Tron and Tesla Model 3 topping the sales charts. Overall sales are pretty small, however, at just 76,789 electrics and 141,412 total vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

GM is scheduled to run two commercials during the game, including one focused on Cadillac, while Ford is using its time to promote its Finish Strong initiative in support of efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.