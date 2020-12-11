Ford F-150 hybrid tops gas-powered pickup fuel economy charts

The 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost has claimed the fuel economy crown among gasoline-powered pickups.

Two-wheel-drive trucks with the hybrid powertrain have been rated at 25 mpg combined, which is one mpg better than the four-wheel-drive models.

The PowerBoost system combines a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor to deliver 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque, both figures tops in the current F-150 lineup.

Two-wheel-drive PowerBoost-equipped F-150s have a tow rating of 12,700 pounds and can haul a 2,120-pound payload. It also has an integrated inverter that turns the powertrain into either a 2.4-kilowatt or 7.2-kilowatt generator.

The PowerBoost 4x4’s 24 mpg equals that of the diesel-powered pickups from Ram and General Motors, not to mention the 2020 F-150 diesel. However, Ram’s two-wheel-drive diesel is rated at 26 mpg combined, and GM’s top the charts at 27 mpg.

Ford has not yet released fuel economy figures for the upcoming 2021 F-150 diesel.

