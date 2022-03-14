Ford Explorers being delivered without some semiconductor chips

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least the kids can't mess with the temperature while you're driving.

Ford is addressing the ongoing semiconductor shortage by delivering some Explorers with some semiconductor chips deleted, Automotive News reported.

The SUVs are being built with rear seat climate controls, but not all the electronics required for them to work.

The price of the feature is being deducted from the vehicles, and the chips can be installed by a dealer when they become available for no charge.

"We are offering ways for our customers to get their vehicles sooner during the global semiconductor shortage," Deep said in a statement issued to the news outlet.

Several brands have been removing non-critical features from vehicles in recent months -- including engine idle/stop and heated seats -- in order to keep production moving. Ford has also been building Broncos and stockpiling them before delivery until all the chips need to complete them are available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ford is aiming to get the Explorer chips to dealers within a year.