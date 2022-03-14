Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ford Explorers being delivered without some semiconductor chips

Climate controls included, but they don't work yet

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
At least the kids can't mess with the temperature while you're driving.

The Ford Explorer is being delivered without chips for its rear climate control system.

Ford is addressing the ongoing semiconductor shortage by delivering some Explorers with some semiconductor chips deleted, Automotive News reported.

The SUVs are being built with rear seat climate controls, but not all the electronics required for them to work.

The controls are included and the chips can be added later.

The price of the feature is being deducted from the vehicles, and the chips can be installed by a dealer when they become available for no charge.

"We are offering ways for our customers to get their vehicles sooner during the global semiconductor shortage," Deep said in a statement issued to the news outlet.

All versions of the Explorer come with standard rear climate controls.

Several brands have been removing non-critical features from vehicles in recent months -- including engine idle/stop and heated seats -- in order to keep production moving. Ford has also been building Broncos and stockpiling them before delivery until all the chips need to complete them are available. 

Ford is aiming to get the Explorer chips to dealers within a year.

