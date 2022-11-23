Ford explains how to make an electric vehicle go farther in the cold

Range anxiety is still very much a thing in the electric car space.

Even as more and more new models hit the market with ranges of 300 to 400 miles and more, some potential customers remain concerned about finding places to charge and the time it will take to fill-up their vehicles.

This is particularly the case in cold weather climates, where temperatures below even 40 degrees can negatively effect amount of energy a battery pack can hold and provide.

Automakers have developed several ways to mitigate the issue, including pre-conditioning the battery packs, so that they never get too cold while the vehicle is parked, and offering various driving modes that conserve energy.

Ford has now released a tip sheet for owners of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup on how they can maximize the range of their trucks during the cold weather months, where their all-wheel-drive systems can provide utility and fun.

The F-150 Lightning is available in a variety of models with driving ranges from 230 miles to 320 miles per charge.

The suggestions are the result of testing in Michigan and Alaska at temperatures as low as -40 degrees.

1: Park inside as often as possible to reduces its exposure to extreme temperatures.

2: Leave the vehicle-plugged in, which allows it to draw from the home's energy to maintain its temperature without draining the battery.

3. Use the pre-conditioning feature available if you're planning a long drive.

4. Rely on the heated seats and steering wheel rather than the climate control system for warmth, as they are more energy efficient.

5. Leave the cabin heater off or very while the vehicle is charging.

6. Clean snow off the vehicle to reduce aerodynamic drag, which can have a significant effect on efficiency.

7. Drive at lower speeds when the temperatures are low.

8. Keep the tires inflated to the recommended pressures.