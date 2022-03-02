Forbidden Ford: Everest SUV is brand's coolest truck you can't buy in U.S.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You won’t have to climb a mountain to drive the new Ford Everest SUV, but you will have to cross an ocean.

The new truck was primarily designed and engineered in Australia and will be built in Thailand when it goes on sale pretty much everywhere but the U.S. later this year.

The midsize hardtop SUV is based on the recently revealed Ranger pickup that will be built in Michigan for the U.S. market next year and features both body-on-frame construction and a solid rear axle.

It’s about the same size as the Ford Bronco, but offers up to three rows of seating like an Explorer, which is a unibody vehicle.

The Everest’s front cabin is nearly identical to the Ranger’s and features a large portrait-oriented touchscreen display.

It will be offered with the choice of a four-cylinder diesel or six-cylinder diesel engine.

The Ranger platform can accommodate a gasoline motor, which it will use when it arrives in the U.S, but Ford currently has no plans to offer the Everest here.