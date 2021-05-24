An old Ford Bronco just sold for $1.87 million -- here's why

The first all-new 2021 Ford Bronco (VIN 001) was sold at a charity auction in March for $1,075,000, but an old one just blew that price away.

A 1969 Bronco crossed the block at the Mecum Auctions event in Indianapolis on Friday and went for $1,870,000.

It wasn't just any old Bronco, but a custom racing truck driven by Parnelli Jones to victory in the Baja 1000 in 1971 and 1972 and at several other off-road races.

The famed Bronco is known as "Big Oly" thanks to its Olympia beer sponsorship and one of the most iconic American racing vehicles of all time. Jones has owned it all these years and often loaned it out for displays and events.

The V8-powered truck featured a few innovative modifications that include a roof that doubles as a downforce-producing wing and an engine air cleaner mounted in the cabin to better protect the intake it from the dust of Mexico's Baja Peninsula.

The auction event also saw two Deusenbergs and a Shelby Cobra sell for nearly $3 million each and a 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda Convertible receive a high bid of $4.8 million that wasn’t enough to meet its undisclosed reserve.