4 cool accessories for the 2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco should be ready to hit the off-road trails this summer and Ford has launched an accessories page to help reservation holders get ready to customize their trucks.

The list of nearly 200 items includes seat covers, recovery kits, fender flares side steps are available, but we found four that stood out.

CARGO AREA SECURITY DRAWER - $670.43

The 4-door bronco can be equipped with this carpeted and compartmentalized locking drawer so you can leave your stuff in the truck with the top down.

MESH BIMINI TOP - $299.00

Even if you like riding al fresco that sun is a killer, but this mesh top takes the edge off.

RACK MOUNTED TENT - $1,599.00

The Bronco's roof rails can be used for other things, however, like this Tepui 2-person tent.

FULL VEHICLE COVER - $449.00

This cover can be ordered to fit Broncos with roof rails and still lets everyone know what's parked in your driveway.

