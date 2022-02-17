Expand / Collapse search
Ferrari
Published

The 2022 Ferrari F1 car is black and red all over

75th anniversary car gets a throwback design

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybrid Video

The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybrid

The newest Ferrari model, the SF90 Stradale, is the company's most powerful car ever, and happens to be a plug-in hybrid aimed at improving the company's environmental image. The SF90 Stradale has a 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors with a combined output of 986 horsepower. The screaming mid-engine supercar can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph.

Ferrari is back in black.

The Italian racing team has unveiled its new 2022 Formula One car, which features a throwback livery that combines a red body with black front and rear wings.

The F1-75 celebrates the 75th anniversary of the launch of the first car to wear the Ferrari name in 1947.

The car features the elements dictated by the 2022 rule book, which has required teams to introduce entirely new cars this year that are designed to allow them to drive closer together on the track to improve the racing product.

The cars feature underbody ground effects tunnels, wider tires, hoop shaped rear wings and a simpler front wing design.

Ferrari has come up with an innovation, however, that better separates the wing from the homologated crash structure of the nose, which should allow it more flexibility to update the wing during the season, according to Autosport.

Ferrari finished third in the 2021 constructors standings behind Red Bull and Mercedes-AMG, and its drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz return this season, which kicks off in Bahrain on Sunday, March 10.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos