Dwayne Johnson can't fit into Porsche Taycan electric sport sedan during shoot for film 'Red Notice'

And now we know why he drives a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup.

Dwayne Johnson had a tight squeeze during the filming of his upcoming action movie “Red Notice” in the Atlanta area.

The former defensive lineman and professional wrestler revealed in an Instagram post that he discovered at the last moment that the Porsche Taycan electric midsize sport sedan that was set to be used for a key sequence in the film couldn’t quite accommodate his 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame.

“Aaaaand guess who’s too big to fit in yet another sports car and now we have to change the entire shot sequence around,” Johnson wrote.

He said he and director Rawson Thurber discovered the issue during a rehearsal of the “INSANE” chase scene, which played out like this:

Rawson: Hey D, let’s get you in the Porsche and I’ll line up the shot.

DJ: Let’s do it.

* DJ attempts to get into the car only to get stuck because his back is a bit too wide.

Rawson: * laughs.

* DJ continues to struggle trying to shimmy into this Porsche like a big a** brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot.

Rawson: Wait can you fit?

DJ: No.*Rawson now nervously laughs.

Rawson: Are you f***ing with me?

DJ: No.

Rawson: Oh my God.

Johnson has had this happen plenty of times before, his bulk foiling both the Ferrari LaFerrari and GTA Spano exotic sports cars during the making of his HBO show "Ballers."

Fortunately, "Red Notice" is an action-comedy, which allowed Johnson and Thurber to find a “creative” way to get the shot with the Porsche.

The film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2021.

