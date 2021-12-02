Shock: Electric Lexus teased in first images

Lexus has released the first images of its upcoming all-new "electrified" RZ model.

Electrified is an auto industry term that encompasses hybrids and all-electric vehicles, but the profile of the RZ suggests it will be the latter.

It appears to have a very similar size and shape to the recently revealed electric bZ4X compact SUV, which goes on sale in the U.S. in the middle of 2022.

Neither a date for the RZ's full debut or any further details have been announced, but the bZ4X will launch with a front-wheel-drive model that has a range of 250 miles per charge, while an all-wheel-drive version will be available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bZ4X is roughly the same size as a Rav4 and will serve as the basis of the Subaru Solterra that's also scheduled to arrive in showrooms next year.