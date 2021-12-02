Expand / Collapse search
Shock: Electric Lexus teased in first images

Lexus RZ is a new electrified model

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Lexus has released the first images of its upcoming all-new "electrified" RZ model.

The Lexus RZ is an upcoming electrified model.

The Lexus RZ is an upcoming electrified model. (Lexus)

Electrified is an auto industry term that encompasses hybrids and all-electric vehicles, but the profile of the RZ suggests it will be the latter.

The Toyota bZ4X concept previews an upcoming electric model.

The Toyota bZ4X concept previews an upcoming electric model. (Toyota)

It appears to have a very similar size and shape to the recently revealed electric bZ4X compact SUV, which goes on sale in the U.S. in the middle of 2022.

Neither a date for the RZ's full debut or any further details have been announced, but the bZ4X will launch with a front-wheel-drive model that has a range of 250 miles per charge, while an all-wheel-drive version will be available.

The bZ4X is roughly the same size as a Rav4 and will serve as the basis of the Subaru Solterra that's also scheduled to arrive in showrooms next year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos