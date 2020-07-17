Electric Chevy pickup with 400-mile range and HUMMER EV SUV confirmed

General Motors has revealed new details on its upcoming electric models, including some interesting information about two trucks.

The automaker’s latest sustainability report includes a page dedicated to the rollout of new battery-powered vehicles that begins next year.

Following the pickup version of the GMC Hummer EV that was teased in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial featuring LeBron James, GMC will introduce an SUV version of the full-size truck with off-road capability. The platform that both will be built on will be available with a tri-motor setup that delivers 1,000 hp and the ability to accelerate to 60 mph in three seconds.

Along with the Hummers, Chevrolet will be getting an electric Silverado 1500-sized pickup that doesn’t yet have a name, but will be offered with a battery large enough to provide 400 miles of driving range.

GM has confirmed the Hummer pickup will be in showrooms by the end of 2021, but hasn’t announced dates for the SUV or the Chevy truck. Assuming the Chevy arrives in 2022 or later, it may be facing competition from an electric Ford F-150 that’s in the works, along with the Tesla Cybertruck, which the company claims will be offered in a model with over 500 miles of range.

DID GMC HUMMER EV POP ITS T-TOP IN NEW IMAGE?

In addition to the trucks, the report confirms that Chevy is getting compact and midsized electric utility vehicles, while Buick is set for a function-focused SUV and also a more stylish CUV, which may or may not be sold in the U.S.

Cadillac looks to be the destination for the lion’s share of GM’s battery-powered output, with the soon-to-be-unveiled Lyriq midsized two-row SUV, a midsized three-row SUV, an entry-level compact SUV, an Escalade-style full-size SUV and the flagship Celestiq sedan. The Celestiq will be hand-built at a rate of just 1.2 cars per day and reportedly cost over $200,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP