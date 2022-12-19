Electric Ford F-150 Lighting starting price increased to nearly $58K

The Ford F-150 Lightning's base price has been increased … again.

Ford boosted the price of the entry level F-150 Lighting Pro to $57,869 including delivery fees last week, marking the third increase since it went on sale earlier this year at $41,699.

The automaker did not announce a reason for the adjustment but had cited supply chain issues and inflation for the previous changes.

The move comes as Ford announced the addition of a third shift at the Michigan factory that builds the F-150 Lightning as it works to increase the production output to an annual rate of 150,000 by the end of 2023 in order to keep up with demand.

The F-150 Lightning currently qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit for retail electric vehicle purchases, but it is not clear how much will be available when new rules on battery material content go into effect in January.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said during the company's third-quarter earnings call that he expects certain models to qualify for the full credit in 2023, but full details have not been released.

The new rules allow commercial customers to claim a $7,500 credit on purchases without the same content restrictions.

The F-150 Lightning Pro has a range of 230 miles per charge and is designed primarily as a work truck, while other models offer a larger battery pack that offers up to 320 miles of range.

A top of the line Platinum luxury model currently lists for $98,769.

Chevrolet is scheduled to start selling a competing Silverado EV work truck next spring that is advertised at $41,595 and recently told Fox News Digital it plans to stick to that price point.