The electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a big(ger) deal

Chevrolet is going big on electrics. Slightly bigger that is.

The 2022 Bolt EUV revealed Sunday is a larger version of the Bolt EV subcompact that offers more passenger room and added tech.

The all-electric subcompact SUV is six inches longer than the Bolt EV and gets three inches of additional rear legroom, but has nearly exactly the same cargo carrying capacity. It’s larger than a Hyundai Kona EV, but smaller than the VW ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The Bolt EUV shares a 200 hp motor with the restyled 2022 Bolt EV along with its 65-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which provides 250 miles of range in the Bolt EUV and 259 miles in the smaller Bolt EV. DC fast charging capability is standard and can refill the Bolt EUV's battery with 95 miles worth of electricity in 30 minutes.

The Bolt EUV will be the first Chevy model offered with GM’s Super Cruise highway driving aid, which allows for hands-free driving within a lane on over 200,000 miles of pre-mapped roads. However, it will not be getting the latest version of the system launched in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade that includes the ability to change lanes and take highway interchanges without any driver input and can be upgraded with additional functionality when it becomes available.

Pricing for the Bolt EUV starts at $33,995 and Bolt EV at $31,995. Both include free installation of a 240-volt home charging system. GM’s electric vehicles no longer qualify for a federal tax credit because it has sold enough vehicles to exhaust its allotment, but green car incentives are available in many states.

The Bolt EUV will be the last electric Chevy introduced with this electric vehicle technology before the brand adopts GM's next-generation Ultium platform, which launches later this year with the GMC HUMMER EV and will be used for a Chevy pickup at a later date.