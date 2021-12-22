Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Electric 1972 Chevrolet El Camino proves GM can electrify anything

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The GMC HUMMER EV was a Moon shot Video

The GMC HUMMER EV was a Moon shot

GMC HUMMER EV Chief Engineer Al Oppenheiser joins Gary Gastelu in The Fox Garage to discuss the new all-electric pickup and SUV.

General Motors is highlighting the flexibility of its future electric vehicle technology with a classic 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS that has been converted to run on battery power.

Ligenfelter Engineering converted this 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS to run on electric power.

Ligenfelter Engineering converted this 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS to run on electric power. (Chevrolet)

The "eLcamino" was equipped by Ligenfelter Engineering with GM's eCrate Connect and Cruise conversion kit, which will soon be available for custom car builds.

The car uses GM's eCrate Connect and Cruise kit.

The car uses GM's eCrate Connect and Cruise kit. (Chevrolet)

The package includes an electric motor that connects to the existing transmission, power controls and battery. Full power specifications have not been revealed, but the eCrate is being developed in several versions with power outputs from 200 hp to 700 hp. 

Chevrolet built its own electric 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer using the eCrate system.

Chevrolet built its own electric 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer using the eCrate system. (Chevrolet)

GM has built several vehicles with the kit before, including a 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, but the eLcamino is the first done by an independent outfit.

GM is working with Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. to build electric airport tugs and support vehicles.

GM is working with Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. to build electric airport tugs and support vehicles. (GM)

Along with its factory electric vehicles, like the upcoming GMC Hummer EV, GM is also working with the marine, rail and aerospace industries to deploy the technology in various applications.

Among them is a new partnership with Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc., which is developing a fully-electric airport tugs, belt loaders and tractors.

